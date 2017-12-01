Weather Update: Friday Morning, December 1, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Unseasonably Mild Weather Continues…But Wait Until Next Week !



If you’re wanting some much colder air, it IS on the way but it’ll take awhile!

Mostly cloudy skies will continue through the morning. It will be drier, with areas of fog & lows in the upper 40’s.

Becoming partly cloudy for Friday with highs in the low 60’s. More clouds will return later Friday night into Saturday with lows in the 40’s and highs Saturday back in the 60’s. Mostly sunny and pleasant weather returns for Sunday with highs around 65.

Overall – look for temperatures to remain above normal for through the first few days of December. More clouds with showers and storms will return Tuesday as our next cold front gets closer. After the front passes, much colder weather is likely for the middle and second half of next week with highs dropping into the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.