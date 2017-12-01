UT calling press conference on reports of firing Athletic Director John Currie

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – University of Tennessee Chancellor Beverly Davenport will hold a press conference Friday afternoon following reports that she has fire Athletic Director John Currie.

WVLT TV in Knoxville reports that she met with Currie on Friday morning and fired him.

This caps of week of misfires by the Athletic program to hire a new football coach to replace Butch Jones.

Last weekend, the university pulled back a reported agreement with Greg Schiano after fans lambasted the move on social media.

Since then, coach after coach has turned down Currie’s overtures.

And students lead a “Fire Currie” chant at the UT basketball game on Wednesday.

Currie has only been on the job since April.

He was previously the AD at Kansas State, but graduated from Tennessee.

Speculation among the fan base now has the University turning to former coach Phil Fulmer as the new Athletic Director.

We’ll find out today at 4PM.

We will carry the press conference live, here.