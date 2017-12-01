TVA planning calendars prepare locals for emergency

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF) – TVA’s 2018 emergency planning calendars were sent out this week to residents within a ten mile radius of the Sequoyah Nuclear Power facility.

We were invited to observe nuclear a training session in the control room simulator at the plant.

Examples of a training exercise that simulates an emergency at the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant is as realistic as the designers of the system could make it.

That training is a standard procedure as TVA seeks to be ready for any emergency.

This plant is well-protected from earthquakes like the one in Fukushima in 2011.

All of what was seen today is done annually to get the word out to those live within a 10-mile radius of the plant. Residents in the 10-mile radius will receive a calendar in the mail that gives them information about what to do if there were an emergency.

Long time residents of the area already know the plan, but if you’d like to have a new calendar with all the information, call TVA.

The Sequoyah plant generates 24,000 carbon free megawatts, enough to power about 1.3 million homes.