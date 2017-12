December 1, 2017, 9:32 AM | Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office announced President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, will plead guilty to a perjury charge. The retired Army three-star general is the highest-ranking official so far to be charged in the investigation of Russian election meddling. The plea agreement says Flynn made a false statement to the FBI in January. Jeff Pegues and Paula Reid report.

