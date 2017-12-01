Rex Tillerson calls reports that White House wants him to resign “laughable”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the notion that the White House wants Tillerson to resign is “laughable. It’s laughable.”

That was his response to questions about reports that the White House has a plan for Tillerson’s exit. His remarks came at a photo op ahead of his meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj at the State Department Friday.

CBS News confirmed the White House plan Thursday. White House chief of staff John Kelly has signed off on the plan, which has been circulating for some time, CBS News’ Major Garrett reported Thursday. Tillerson would be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo, and either Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, or Robert Harward, former deputy commander of U.S. Central Command would be appointed CIA director.

CBS News’ Katiana Krawchenko contributed to this report.