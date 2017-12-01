Philippines puts dengue immunization program on hold

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has put on hold its dengue immunization program after new findings by vaccine manufacturer Sanofi Pasteur that severe cases of dengue can occur among those vaccinated without prior dengue infection.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Friday the program is on hold pending recommendation to be released on Dec. 12 or 13 by the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunization, an advisory body of the World Health Organization.

More than 730,000 public school children aged 9 and above in three highly endemic Philippine regions have received at least the first dose of Dengvaxia, the first licensed dengue vaccine. The Department of Health launched the 3.5 billion peso ($69.5 million) program last year.