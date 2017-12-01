Philippines puts dengue immunization program on hold

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has put on hold its dengue immunization program after new findings by vaccine manufacturer Sanofi Pasteur that severe cases of dengue can occur among those vaccinated without prior dengue infection.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Friday the program is on hold pending recommendation to be released on Dec. 12 or 13 by the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunization, an advisory body of the World Health Organization.

More than 730,000 public school children aged 9 and above in three highly endemic Philippine regions have received at least the first dose of Dengvaxia, the first licensed dengue vaccine. The Department of Health launched the 3.5 billion peso ($69.5 million) program last year.

Share:

Related Videos

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Baylor Wins Wrestling Showdown Against Bradley Central
Read More»
44 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Lee University Beats Auburn-Montgomery in Gulf South Conference Opener
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Rebuilding one year after Polk County tornado
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now