Phil Fulmer Becomes Vols New Athletic Director During Chaotic Day on Rocky Top

We went to bed Thursday night thinking Vols athletic director John Currie was about to land Washington State’s Mike Leach as Tennessee’s new head football coach.

Instead Currie was called back to Knoxville where he was fired with pay over the chaos created by UT’s exhaustive coaching search.

With Currie out, former Vols coach Phil Fulmer was named the new athletic director, so he’ll take over the coaching search.

Said Fulmer:”Everybody wants to be champions here. Everybody wants to win. What we need is communication and trust and working together to make it happen.”

Reporter:”Apparently John Currie was working out a deal with Mike Leach. Why wouldn’t you at least give him a chance to make that work?”

Said UT Chancellor Beverly Davenport:”I want it to be clear today that we are here to talk about the change in the leadership in the athletics department.”

Said Fulmer:”I’m asking all of our fans. Our alumni and student athletes and coaches is let’s go have fun winning championships.”

Fulmer added he would not be taking over as an interim coach on the football team.