Multi-Agency Drug Operation Yields Charges for 19 People Near Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA – A nearly two-year investigation into illicit drugs in Meigs County, conducted by several partner law enforcement agencies, has resulted in charges for 19 individuals accused of contributing to the proliferation of illicit drugs in the area.

“Yet again, with this latest effort, we’re showing TBI’s continued commitment to target the drug issues impacting communities across Tennessee,” says Drug Investigation Division Assistant Director T.J. Jordan. “It doesn’t matter what type of illegal drugs you’re pedaling, or if you are a big or small fish in the drug trafficking industry, TBI Special Agents are looking for you.”

The investigation began in January 2016 and involved the TBI, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the Decatur Police Department, and probation the Tennessee Department of Correction. During the investigation, authorities conducted multiple, undercover stings to identify potential targets contributing to illicit drug activity, mainly involving methamphetamine, across Meigs County. The Drug Task Forces in the 9th and 10th judicial districts and the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office provided additional support throughout the investigation.

“I appreciate all the hard work of all agencies involved in helping to fight the drug problem in Meigs County,” said Sheriff Jackie Melton. “The Sheriff’s Office makes it a high priority to target drug dealers in our community because other crimes, such as burglaries and thefts, are directly related to drugs, as well as overdoses from the drugs themselves and the families hurt by their loved ones’ addictions.”

“This is another step in our common goal to decrease illegal drug activity in our community,” said Chief Monty Rowland, of the Decatur Police Department. “An operation of this nature requires cooperation among several different agencies. Thanks to all who made this a success.”

“We appreciate the efforts of all the agencies participating in these cases and operation,” said 12th District Attorney General Russell Johnson. “We hope these cases, and others to follow, will signal to drug traffickers and offenders that we will continue to disrupt their activities at any actionable opportunity.”

On Monday, the Meigs County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging 18 people in connection to the

ongoing investigation. A warrant has also been secured for a 19th individual in connection to a probation

violation. Today, authorities conducted an extensive roundup in an effort to bring the individuals into custody. At the time of this release, 11 of the 19 had been arrested and booked into jail:

Sheena McHone (DOB 5-23-89, Ten Mile, TN): 1 count of Manufacturing, Delivery, Sale, or Possession with Intent to Deliver.

Travis Joe Edwards (DOB 9-30-77, Niota, TN): 1 count of Manufacturing, Delivery, Sale, or Possession with Intent to Deliver, 1 count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 1 count of Schedule II Drugs: Cocaine, 2 counts of Simple Possession.

William Skinner (DOB 8-26-66, Decatur, TN): 1 count of Schedule II, 1 count of Manufacturing, Delivery, Sale, or Possession with Intent to Deliver, 1 count of Aggravated Assault, 6 counts of Reckless Endangerment.

Ronald Dale Britt (DOB 7-18-73, Georgetown, TN): 3 counts of Manufacturing, Delivery, Sale, or Possession with Intent to Deliver.

Judy Moats (DOB 3-22-59, Decatur, TN): 2 counts of Manufacturing, Delivery, Sale, or Possession with Intent to Deliver.

Jennifer McKenzie (DOB 5-15-76, Athens, TN): 1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale, 1 count of Possession of Schedule IV for Resale, 1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (Authorities booked McKenzie into the McMinn County Jail.)

Amanda Brooke Ward (DOB 2-3-90, Decatur, TN): 1 count of Manufacturing, Delivery, Sale, or Possession with Intent to Deliver, 1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jason Dills (DOB 7-5-85, Ten Mile, TN): 1 count of Initiating the Manufacture of Methamphetamine, 1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Emerson Eaton III (DOB 7-18-75, Decatur, TN): 1 count of Manufacturing, Delivery, Sale, or Possession with Intent to Deliver, 1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Surlina Eaton (DOB 4-12-71, Decatur, TN): 1 count of Manufacturing, Delivery, Sale, or Possession with Intent to Deliver, 1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 1 count of Simple Possession.

Tabitha Townson (DOB 10-12-81, Decatur, TN): 1 count of Manufacturing, Delivery, Sale, or Possession with Intent to Deliver.