FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A mother was charged with DUI when she arrived at school to pick up her child.

The Fort Payne Middle SRO got a tip that 37 year old Mary Elizabeth Stevenson was intoxicated and headed for school.

When she pulled up, she was arrested.

Stevenson also faces a charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child because she had a child with her in the car when she arrived.