Mocs LB Tae Davis Earns Invitation to Play in All Star Game at the Rose Bowl

(gomocs.com) University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior linebacker Tae Davis will participate in the 2018 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 20, 2018. This is the seventh year of the event that has moved to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., for the 2018 edition.

Despite missing two games in 2017, Davis still led the Mocs with 74 tackles. He had five stops for loss and six hurries. The Oxford, Ala., native was a four-year letterwinner for Chattanooga from 2014-17.

“I am excited for the opportunity to play in front of such a large collection of NFL personnel,” stated Davis. “This is the next step towards what I hope is a long career in professional football.”

Founded in 2012, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl gives prospective players the best opportunity to showcase their talents to potential employers and fans. Nearly 200 scouts, player personnel staff, general managers and head coaches from all 32 NFL teams are expected be in attendance to watch live practices, conduct player interviews and review tape.

This is the second year in a row a Moc has been invited to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Former All-American offensive lineman Corey Levin, a sixth round pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft, also participated in last year’s game.

Leading this year’s batch of players are two NFL legends: Super-Bowl winning coach Mike Martz, who is back at the helm for a fourth straight year, and Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green, who is making his debut as a head coach on the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl sidelines.