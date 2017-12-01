Lawmakers feud following UT head coach hire

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Diane Black received a phone call from prominent University of Tennessee football booster Jimmy Haslam after she posted a tweet bemoaning the school’s first choice to become the school’s next football coach.

Jimmy Haslam is the brother of Gov. Bill Haslam and owner of the Cleveland Browns.

Bill Haslam has told reporters that his brother had no role in the effort to hire Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano – a deal that fell through amid public backlash over an unproven claim in court documents that he might have known about sexual abuse of boys when he was an assistant at Penn State.

Black’s campaign confirmed the call but wouldn’t elaborate about what was discussed. A Haslam spokeswoman called it “a private conversation” and declined to comment further.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CHI Memorial acquires Cornerstone Medical Center for 18 million
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Local antislavery organization expands efforts across Lower East Tennessee
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Parents upset about how “murder list” at Ringgold Middle was handled; district says there was no threat
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now