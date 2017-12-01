Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are engaged

Kaley Cuoco is engaged to her beau Karl Cook.

Cook shared a video on Instagram of the “Big Bang Theory” actress crying hysterically and laughing at the same time with her new engagement ring on her finger.

“We’re engaged,” Cuoco says through her tears in the video.

Cook says, “You still haven’t said yes yet.”

“Yes, I say yes!” Cuoco exclaims.

In his post, Cook wrote, “Who knew my prior post was oracular. Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well…..if she said yes!!!!!”

Cook was referring to a post from a few hours before which featured a photo of Cuoco’s unamused face at Target after he dangled a giant fake diamond ring in front of her.

Later, Cook also posted a video of the two dancing after they got engaged, in which Cuoco says, “I love you more than anyone in the whole world.”

In September, Cuoco talked to CBS News about her relationship with Cook. He is a professional equestrian and the two ride together nearly every day.

“We go at least five days a week,” Cuoco said. “It’s a huge part of my life.”

She also talked about how her Instagram handle is @normancook — her dog’s name is Norman and her last name means cook in Italian — and acknowledged the strange coincidence of dating a man with that name.

“I’ve had that handle since I started Instagram — way before I met Karl — but when I met him, he thought it was really weird and I said, ‘I had that way before I met you, mister.’ But it is a coincidence,” she said, laughing. “We say K.C. squared.”

At the time, Cuoco hinted at a long future with Cook and said of her initials, “Wouldn’t it be nice if I could keep that?” It looks like Cuoco is indeed on track for a life as K.C.

Cook was previously married to Ryan Sweeting; the two split in 2015.