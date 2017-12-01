Dodds Ave Shooting Investigation

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the scene of a gas station for connections to a shooting.

This afternoon they responded to the 3900 block of Dodds Avenue after a person showed up to a hospital with a gun shot wound.

At this point, it appears the victim’s injury is not life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call Chattanooga Police.

Share:

Related Videos

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Blue Cross Blue Shield donates 600 sets of pajamas to East Side Elementary
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Auburn and Georgia Fight For SEC Title and Ticket to College Football Playoffs
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Phil Fulmer Becomes Vols New Athletic Director During Chaotic Day on Rocky Top
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now