Dodds Ave Shooting Investigation

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the scene of a gas station for connections to a shooting.

This afternoon they responded to the 3900 block of Dodds Avenue after a person showed up to a hospital with a gun shot wound.

At this point, it appears the victim’s injury is not life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call Chattanooga Police.

Chatt police responding to a person shot call. One person in the hospital @wdefnews12 pic.twitter.com/O85bKzEHyV — Dorothy Sherman (@DorothyHopeTV) December 1, 2017