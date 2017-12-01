Dalton police make arrest in Monday shooting of teenager

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police have made an arrest in the Monday night shooting on Wrinkle Street.

Investigators say 19 year old Nathan Brett Hastey and 17 year old Elijah Damon Ensley went to an apartment to sell marijuana to a pair of young men.

But they say the customers intended to rob the pot sellers.

When 20 year old Donte Elijah Jackson pulled a gun on the two, a fight broke out.

Investigators say as the four struggled for the gun, it fired, hitting Walton in the head.

The bullet went through the other side of his face and ended up in his shoulder.

He remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The other suspected robber, James M. Walton, has not been charged at this time.

However, Dalton Police say more charges are possible in the case.

They are not releasing any more details at this point on the struggle for the gun.

But Jackson has been charged with two counts each of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment, along with one count each of tampering with evidence, and aggravated battery.