CHI Memorial acquires Cornerstone Medical Center for 18 million

Fort Oglethorpe, GA (WDEF) – CHI Memorial will take over running Cornerstone Medical Center effective December 29th.

This purchase comes after a management agreement was initiated several months ago.

The total deal is about 18 million dollars.

They say that the 200 current corner stone employees will merge with their current CHI staff.

Hospital administration says that this move came to give the North GA community some stability when it comes to health care after years of numerous changes in this industry.