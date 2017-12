December 1, 2017, 8:02 AM | Senate Republicans hope to hold a final vote today on their tax overhaul, but they will have to overcome cost and deficit concerns. CBS News chief Washington correspondent and “Face the Nation” anchor John Dickerson joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the GOP’s efforts to pass a bill while simultaneously writing it, the difficulty of including trigger mechanisms in the plan, and the White House’s plan to oust Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

