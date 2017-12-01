Authorities investigate deaths of a mother and daughter in Pikeville

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

PIKEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI is investigating the death of two women in Bledsoe County.

Their bodies were discovered Thursday night on Sawmill Road in Pikeville, along with a third injured victim.

TBI officials identify the dead as 24 year old Dedra Lawrence and her mother, 46 year old Deanna Lawrence.

The third victim is being treated at the hospital.

Share:

Related Videos

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Baylor Wins Wrestling Showdown Against Bradley Central
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lee University Beats Auburn-Montgomery in Gulf South Conference Opener
Read More»
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Rebuilding one year after Polk County tornado
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now