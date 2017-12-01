Authorities investigate deaths of a mother and daughter in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI is investigating the death of two women in Bledsoe County.
Their bodies were discovered Thursday night on Sawmill Road in Pikeville, along with a third injured victim.
TBI officials identify the dead as 24 year old Dedra Lawrence and her mother, 46 year old Deanna Lawrence.
The third victim is being treated at the hospital.
A portion of W Railroad Ave. in Pikeville is blocked off and authorities are the scene after reports of two people found dead in a home @wdefnews12 pic.twitter.com/SS3Y2wkNKG
— Dorothy Sherman (@DorothyHopeTV) December 1, 2017