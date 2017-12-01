Auburn and Georgia Fight For SEC Title and Ticket to College Football Playoffs

Lost among all the coaching news in the SEC on Friday and the NCAA sanctions against Ole Miss, the league holds it’s biggest game of the year Saturday in Atlanta.

Auburn and Georgia clash for the SEC title with the winner expected to punch their ticket to the college football playoffs.

It’s the second meeting in three weeks between the Dawgs and Tigers.

Both teams had a walk-through at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Friday, and the two head coaches met with the media.

Said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn:”This is a championship game. This game is as big as it gets for our conference. The winner wins the conference championship, so I know both teams are going to be motivated.”

Reporter:”First game you said you wanted your team to be more physical. How do you accomplish that?”

Said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart:”Put a rock in their shoe. Put a rock in their shoe they usually get real upset and frustrated and they play harder.”

Malzahn added that Tigers running back Kerryon Johnson will be a game time decision. Johnson is battling a shoulder injury.