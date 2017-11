November 30, 2017, 6:31 PM | In 10 months as America’s chief diplomat, Rex Tillerson has found no world leader a greater challenge than the President of the United States. Relations between President Trump and the senior member of his Cabinet, the former CEO of Exxon Mobil, have been strained almost from the start. Now, CBS News has confirmed the White House has a plan to force Tillerson out. Margaret Brennan reports.

