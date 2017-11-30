Weather Update: Thursday Afternoon, November 30, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Unseasonably Mild Weather Continues…But Wait Until Next Week !



If you’re wanting some much colder air, it IS on the way but it’ll take awhile!

This Afternoon: Cloudy, with scattered showers moving in from the West and Southwest with highs in the low 60’s. Any showers will move off to the East with drier weather along with some leftover clouds later on tonight with lows in the upper 40’s.

More sunshine for Friday, with more dry and pleasant weather expected through the weekend. Highs will stay in the 60’s and the mild weather will continue through Monday.

Overall – look for temperatures to remain above normal for through the first few days of December. More clouds with showers and storms will return Tuesday as our next cold front gets closer. After the front passes, much colder weather is likely for the middle and second half of next week.