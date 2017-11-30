Washington State’s Mike Leach Latest Name Linked to Vols Job

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, and several other media outlets are reporting late on Thursday that Washington State coach Mike Leach
is a possible candidate for the Tennessee coaching job.
Leach led the Cougars to a 9-3 record this year, and he has a 38-37 overall record at Washington State.
Vols athletic director John Currie interviewed Leach in the Los Angeles area according to Gridiron Now.
Before going to Washington State, Leach was the head coach at Texas Tech for ten years where he never had a losing record.

Share:

Related Videos

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Baylor Wins Wrestling Showdown Against Bradley Central
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lee University Beats Auburn-Montgomery in Gulf South Conference Opener
Read More»
7 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Rebuilding one year after Polk County tornado
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now