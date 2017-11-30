Washington State’s Mike Leach Latest Name Linked to Vols Job

CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, and several other media outlets are reporting late on Thursday that Washington State coach Mike Leach

is a possible candidate for the Tennessee coaching job.

Leach led the Cougars to a 9-3 record this year, and he has a 38-37 overall record at Washington State.

Vols athletic director John Currie interviewed Leach in the Los Angeles area according to Gridiron Now.

Before going to Washington State, Leach was the head coach at Texas Tech for ten years where he never had a losing record.