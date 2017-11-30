Trump welcomes Crown Prince of Bahrain to White House

President Trump meets with the Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the White House on Thursday.

The Crown Prince has already met with members of Mr. Trump’s cabinet this week in Washington, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Mr. Trump’s military chief, Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

The president said the two countries have had a long relationship, calling the prince a great friend.

The White House has not detailed what the two leaders will speak about during their meeting. It’s also likely that pool reporters in the room will try to ask the president about other topics, such as his retweets of a far-right fringe UK group’s Islamophobic tweets Wednesday. There is also a report today by the New York Times that the White House has a plan to fire Rex Tillerson as secretary of state and replace him with Mike Pompeo, the director of the CIA, within the next several weeks.

Mr. Trump previously met with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during the his overseas visit to the Middle East and Saudi Arabia in May.