Titans Tied For First in AFC South With 5 Games Left in Regular Season

Going into the month of the December, and the Titans are tied for first place in the AFC South.

Tennessee and Jacksonville are both 7-4 on the season.

The Titans get the Texans on Sunday as they continue their push to try and make the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 season.

Said quarterback Marcus Mariota:”This is where you want to be. We have an opportunity to go where we want. Just got to take it one day at a time and not look ahead or anything like that.”

Said defensive lineman Jurrell Casey:”It’s amazing, but we are not done yet. At the end of the day we can’t get comfortable. Can’t get excited. We’ve still got five more games to go. We want to make sure we finish them off strong.”

The Titans and Texans kick at 1pm Sunday on News 12 Now.