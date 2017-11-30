Prosecutors recommend no more jail time for ex-congressman



AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending that a former Louisiana congressman serve no more jail time now that many of the convictions against him have been overturned.

William Jefferson, a Democrat who represented parts of New Orleans, has served more than five years in a federal prison after being convicted on bribery charges.

But he was released from prison earlier this year. A judge ruled that seven conviction counts against him should be tossed out because of a recent Supreme Court ruling making it more difficult to convict public officials on bribery charges.

Jefferson was sentenced to 13 years, but he is scheduled for a new sentencing hearing Friday. In a court document made public Thursday, prosecutors indicate they and defense attorneys will jointly recommend a sentence of time served.