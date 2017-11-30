Live: National Christmas Tree lighting

As the White House gears up for the holiday season, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will light the National Christmas Tree Thursday evening at 5:00 p.m. ET.

After the first family lights the National Christmas Tree, musical artists including The Beach Boys, Mannheim Steamroller, Kathie Lee Gifford, Dean Cain and others will perform some classic Christmas carols.

Wednesday evening, the president criticized those who say “Merry Christmas” in lieu of a faith-neutral holiday greeting such as “happy holidays” during a speech pushing the Republican Party’s tax overhaul bill in St. Charles, Missouri.

“You don’t see ‘Merry Christmas’ any more,” Mr. Trump said. “With Trump as your president, we are going to be celebrating ‘Merry Christmas’ again, and it’s going to be done with a big beautiful tax cut.”

Earlier this week, Mrs. Trump unveiled the White House’s Christmas decor, which reflects 200 years of holiday traditions.

“The President, Barron, and I are very excited for our first Christmas in the White House,” she said in a statement. “As with many families across the country, holiday traditions are very important to us. I hope when visiting the People’s House this year, visitors will get a sense of being home for the holidays. On behalf of my husband and Barron, I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and joyous holiday season.”