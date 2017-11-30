Lee University Beats Auburn-Montgomery in Gulf South Conference Opener

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF) The Lee University basketball team opened Gulf South Conference play on Thursday night with an 82-63 home win

over Auburn-Montgomery. The Flames Parker Suedekum got a steal and lay-up 30 seconds before halftime

as Lee went up 37-25 at the break.

Colton Blevins led the Flames in scoring with 14, while Suedekum and Ryan Montgomery chipped in with 11 points each.

The Flames hit 54-percent of their shots in improving to 5-1 on the season.