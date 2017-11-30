Kevin Sumlin New Target of Vols Coaching Search?

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren became the latest coach to turn down the Vols coaching job on Thursday.
Now Tennessee may turn to former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin.
He was just fired by the Aggies after going 51-26 at Texas A&M with a 25-23 mark in the SEC.
Sumlin was also a finalist for the Vols job in 20-10 before U-T hired DEREK DOOLEY.
While Sumlin may be a Vols target, Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb tweeted Thursday night that Sumlin is not interested in Tennessee.
Sumlin is said to like the Arizona State job.

Share:

Related Videos

41 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Rebuilding one year after Polk County tornado
Read More»
5 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Mentally Ill inmates to be moved from Hamilton County Jail
Read More»
38 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Titans Tied For First in AFC South With 5 Games Left in Regular Season
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now