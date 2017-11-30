North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren became the latest coach to turn down the Vols coaching job on Thursday.
Now Tennessee may turn to former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin.
He was just fired by the Aggies after going 51-26 at Texas A&M with a 25-23 mark in the SEC.
Sumlin was also a finalist for the Vols job in 20-10 before U-T hired DEREK DOOLEY.
While Sumlin may be a Vols target, Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb tweeted Thursday night that Sumlin is not interested in Tennessee.
Sumlin is said to like the Arizona State job.
Kevin Sumlin New Target of Vols Coaching Search?
