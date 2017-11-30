John Conyers' lawyer holds press conference: Watch live

The attorney for Rep. John Conyers is holding a press conference in Detroit, while the top Democrat accused of sexually harassing multiple women is in the hospital.

“He is not going to be pressured by Nancy Pelosi or anyone else to step down,” Conyers’ lawyer, Arnold Reed, said.

Reed said the decision is Conyers’ and Conyers’ alone.

Moments before the press conference was announced publicly, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, urged Conyers to resign, following several of her Democratic colleagues. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, also called on Conyers to leave Congress on Thursday. The 88-year-old Conyers is accused of harassing multiple women through the years, and attempting to hide the accusations.

“Well, the allegations against Congressman Conyers, as we have learned more since Sunday, are serious, disappointing and very credible. It’s very sad,” Pelosi said. “The brave women who have come forward are owed justice. I pray for Congressman Conyers and his family and wish them well. However, Congressman Conyers should resign.”

Reed also said comparisons between the Conyers situation and Matt Lauer — the NBC anchor fired for multiple sexual misconduct allegations — said the two situations are “apples and oranges” because the private sector has no “due process.”

Last week, Buzzfeed first reported about a settlement Conyers made with a former staffer who accused him of sexual misconduct. Conyers eventually acknowledged the settlement, but denied wrongdoing. Another former staff member accused Conyers of sexual misconduct and filed a lawsuit, but dropped the suit when the court refused to seal the case. One accuser, Marion Brown, appeared on NBC’s “Today” show to claim Conyers “asked me to sexually satisfy him” in 2015.

Conyers returned to Detroit earlier this week, facing mounting allegations. On Wednesday, Conyers’ lawyer told the Associated Press he has no plans to resign. He did step down as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.