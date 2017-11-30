Investigation continues into who shot individual in the Hungry House shootout

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say they still don’t know if an off duty officer fired the shot that hit a victim over the weekend.

Or even if the victim is also a suspect.

It happened in an alleged 3 way shootout near the Hungary House on Highway 58.

The Chattanooga State Officer fired at an individual who had fired his gun.

That victim/suspect says he was returning fire after someone in a vehicle shot at him.

Investigators say they still don’t know if the individual was hit by the officer’s shot or from the vehicle.

Sergeant Iran Meadows was working a security job in his off hours.

Chattanooga police are not identifying the victim/suspect for his or her own safety.

It you have information on the incident, please call 423-698-2525.

