Georgia Hoping to Set the Edge With Rematch Against Auburn in SEC Title Game

Georgia was the number one team in America when they were embarrassed by Auburn three weeks ago, losing 40-17.

Now the Dawgs get another crack at the Tigers in the SEC Championship game with the winner expected to advance to the college football playoffs.

For Georgia, round two with Auburn is simply a rematch and not revenge.

Said Dawgs head coach Kirby Smart:”But when the toe meets leather, it’s about striking people. It’s about hat speed. It’s about blocking and tackling.”

Said Georgia outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter:”Like I said, there’s not many chances you get a chance to redeem yourself. I feel like we have to go out there and be ready to redeem ourselves Saturday.”

But can Georgia redeem themselves against a team that more than doubled the Dawgs offensive output a few weeks ago.

Auburn had 488 yards to Georgia’s 230-yards.

Said Smart:”They’ve got a really big, physical offensive line. They’re really patient in the way they block. The guy they got behind the offensive line is pretty good.”

That good back may not be all good.

Kerryon Johnson is fighting a shoulder injury, which may limit him Saturday.

Said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn:”He’s one of the better players in college football right now. He’s a great competitor. Like I said before, this is a big game, and he’ll do what he can.”

Georgia will be on edge, whoever runs the ball for Auburn.

Said Carter:”We’ve got to work on setting the edge. They like to get a lot of things going on the edge. That’s where their offense thrives.”

Said Dawgs DB Aaron Davis:”We didn’t do a good job of setting the edges. We let a lot of things get outside of us. That’s going to be something we look to correct.”

Georgia will try to become the first team from the East to win the SEC tilte since Tim Tebow’s Florida squad beat Bama in 2008.

Said Smart:”Physicality is apart of the game. Who controls the line of scrimmage. Just so happens the teams from the West have controlled the line of scrimmage more often than the teams from the East. That’s an objective for this game. It’s not about East and West, it’s about the game of football.”

The SEC title game kicks at 4pm Saturday on News 12 Now.