Dow passes 24,000, another milestone for markets

The Dow Jones industrial average gained more than a 130 points in early trading on Thursday morning, topping 24,000 for the first time and marking the fifth 1,000-point Dow milestone surpassed this year.

Stocks opened broadly higher on Wall Street a day after a steep drop in technology shares weighed on the market.

Banks and health care companies were among the biggest gainers early Thursday. JPMorgan Chase rose 1.1 percent and UnitedHealth climbed 1.2 percent.

Supermarket operator Kroger jumped 11.5 percent after reporting a strong quarter, and arts and crafts store Michaels soared 17.6 percent after its own results came in ahead of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,638, a record intraday high.

Wall Street is keeping a close eye on Washington to see if the Senate will vote yes on the proposed tax overhaul which would lower corporate tax rates. The Senate Budget Committee voted 12-11 to pass the Republican tax plan Tuesday.