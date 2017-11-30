Deer hunter who killed woman is charged with manslaughter

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York hunter who fatally shot a neighbor he said he mistook for a deer has been charged with manslaughter.

Thomas Jadlowski also was charged in a grand jury indictment Thursday with hunting after hours in the Chautauqua (shuh-TAH’-kwah) County town of Sherman. He was arraigned in Chautauqua County Court, where he pleaded not guilty and bail was set at $50,000.

Rosemary Billquist was killed while walking her dogs behind her home. Authorities say it happened after sunset, when it’s illegal to hunt deer. Hundreds of people attended her funeral on Wednesday.

Jadlowski called 911 after firing a shot from his hunting pistol. He hasn’t publicly commented on what happened.

