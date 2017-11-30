Curry comes through in OT, Warriors outlast Lakers 127-123



LOS ANGELES (AP) — After struggling from long range all night, Stephen Curry hit two quick 3-pointers to open overtime and the Golden State Warriors outlasted the Los Angeles Lakers 127-123 on Wednesday.

The victory prevented the Warriors from losing two straight games for the first time this season.

Kevin Durant led Golden State with 29 points, while Curry added 28 and Klay Thompson 20. Curry had 13 points in overtime.

Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 32 to lead the Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jordan Clarkson had 21 each, and Julius Randle scored 20.

Curry was 1 for 7 on 3-point attempts in regulation.

Los Angeles had a chance to win at the end of regulation when Randle rebounded Durant’s miss with 5.3 seconds to play. The Lakers set up a play for Ingram, but he missed a driving 8-footer.

The Lakers trailed by 10 at the end of the first quarter, but charged back by shooting 71 percent in the second to take a 54-50 lead at halftime.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Coach Steve Kerr said he’s not currently concerned about the team’s occasionally passive play: “I think going to the Finals three years in a row and then trying to do it again a fourth time, you’re just naturally not going to have quite as much of that killer instinct. It’s just human nature. I know it’s in there, so I’m not worried. It’s still November. If this were happening in March, I’d be pretty concerned. But I understand what we’re dealing with and going through. I went through this as a player in Chicago and understand it’s a long race.”

Lakers: F Kyle Kuzma experienced back spasms during warmups and did not play. . Coach Luke Walton said he wasn’t overly concerned about the team’s tepid start: “We’re a lot further ahead right now than we were last year. And I anticipate with the players we have and the way they work, we’ll be further ahead next year.”

BRUISING GAME

After scoring five consecutive points in the third quarter, Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball was in a scrape on the floor for a loose ball when his head slammed against the court. It opened up a small cut above his left eye. The Lakers closed it with a Steri-Strip and Ball returned to the game. He finished with 15 points and 10 assists.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Play the second of six consecutive road games Friday in Orlando. Golden State has won its last nine against the Magic.

Lakers: Travel to Denver to face the Nuggets on Saturday. Los Angeles beat the Nuggets 127-109 at home on Nov. 19, its second-largest margin of victory this season.

