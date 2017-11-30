Bus transporting workers catches fire, 11 injured

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (AP) – A bus transporting workers in Tennessee overheated and caught fire injuring 11 people who were on board.

Emergency officials told news outlets that the bus was traveling on Highway 49 near Springfield on Wednesday night when the fire occurred. Robertson County Emergency Medical Services Assistant Director Russell Gupton said the passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He said about 30 people were on board when the blaze occurred.

Springfield Fire Lt. Jeremy Leggitt said all passengers had exited the bus by the time police arrived and it took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the flames.

Gupton said the bus was from an organization called Safe Harbor, which transports residents in nearby Clarksville to area businesses for work.

