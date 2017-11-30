Baylor Wins Wrestling Showdown Against Bradley Central

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF) In a battle of high school powerhouse wrestling programs, Baylor rallied to beat Bradley Central 37-30 on Thursday night
at Bradley Central high school.
The Bears Kevin Gentry won the first match of the evening in the 220-pound division.
The heavyweights were next on the mat, and the Red Raiders Coleton Elrod got a pin.
A few matches later, Gaven Hughes got a pin for Bradley Central as they built a 24-6 lead.
But then Baylor got into the heart of their lineup.
Haden Hartine and Andrew Pace got back-to-back pins as Baylor went on to win it 37-30.

