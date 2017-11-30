Baylor Wins Wrestling Showdown Against Bradley Central

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF) In a battle of high school powerhouse wrestling programs, Baylor rallied to beat Bradley Central 37-30 on Thursday night

at Bradley Central high school.

The Bears Kevin Gentry won the first match of the evening in the 220-pound division.

The heavyweights were next on the mat, and the Red Raiders Coleton Elrod got a pin.

A few matches later, Gaven Hughes got a pin for Bradley Central as they built a 24-6 lead.

But then Baylor got into the heart of their lineup.

Haden Hartine and Andrew Pace got back-to-back pins as Baylor went on to win it 37-30.