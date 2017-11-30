American Airlines offers update on holiday pilot shortage

DALLAS – American Airlines (AAL) is seeking to reassure travelers scheduled to fly in December that the carrier’s flights will be ready for departure.

A glitch in the computer system American Airlines pilots use to schedule time off raised concerns this week that many planes would lack pilots and other essential personnel. The company said Thursday that only a few hundred of its late December flights remain without pilots scheduled to fly the plane.

” We have not canceled any scheduled flights in December and will continue to work to ensure both our pilots and our customers are cared for,” the carrier said in a statement.

American Airlines spokesman Matt Miller said that pilots were picking up extra flights and the number of unassigned flights was continuing to decrease. He also said the airline had more on-call pilots in December than during other months.

We’re thankful for our incredible #AATeam stepping up to the plate and picking up trips. We will continue to work to ensure our pilots & customers are cared for during the holiday season. https://t.co/xgzLi0BMES — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) November 30, 2017

The Allied Pilots Association had said that more than 15,000 American Airlines flights lacked a captain, co-pilot or both when a problem was discovered in the company’s scheduling system. Pilots were allowed to take vacation days in the last two weeks of December even if there wasn’t another pilot available to operate the flight.

American declined to say how many flights were affected, but it has not disputed the union’s figures. The airline has about 15,000 pilots and roughly 200,000 flights scheduled during December.

Miller declined to say how much the scheduling mix-up will cos American Airlines, the world’s largest airline.

Roughly 30 million people are expected to fly during the busy holiday season.