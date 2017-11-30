Al Gore opens startup networking event in Finland

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

HELSINKI (AP) — Al Gore has kicked off one of Europe’s largest startup events in Finland, where 2,600 companies and some 1,500 investors are gathering to network and negotiate funding.

At Thursday’s opening of the two-day Slush conference in Helsinki, the former U.S. vice president urged investors to look beyond short-term gains and support businesses that “make a profit in a sustainable way that does not sacrifice the future.”

Finland has managed over the past five years to build a flourishing entrepreneurial scene on the legacy of Nokia’s phone operations and the creation of gaming heavyweights Supercell and the Angry Birds developer Rovio. Yet the country and the wider European region have struggled to create a true global giant to compete with U.S. companies like Google or Amazon.

Share:

Related Videos

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
N.C. State Football Coach Dave Doeren May Be the New Candidate in Vols Coaching Search
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hot Shooting Lifts Vols Over Mercer 84-60
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Local crisis center sees impacts from spike in sexual misconduct complaints
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now