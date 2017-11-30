Aide charged with pouring scalding water on disabled man

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania health care aide has been charged for pouring scalding-hot water on a mentally disabled man.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced felony assault charges against 26-year-old Akeem Nixon.

Shapiro says the 38-year-old victim suffered second-degree burns to his buttocks, abdomen, chest and back after the incident at the Lakeshore Community Services home for people with intellectual disabilities in Erie.

A criminal complaint says the victim told another aide that Nixon threw the hot water on him.

Court records show Nixon is currently being held in an Erie prison and did not list his attorney.

