Weather Update: Wednesday Morning, November 29, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Unseasonably Mild Weather Continues…But Wait Until Next Week !



This nice stretch will continue, at least for awhile. If you’re wanting some much colder air, it IS on the way!

In the meantime, expect mostly clear skies to continue through the morning. It won’t be as cold with lows closer to 40.

This Afternoon: Some clouds mixed in with the sunshine, but still very nice with highs near 67. More clouds Thursday, with a few late day showers moving in from the West with highs in the low 60’s. Any spotty showers will quickly end Thursday night with lows in the in the upper 40’s. to around 50.

Drier & continued mild on Friday, with more dry and pleasant weather expected for the upcoming weekend and the beginning of next week.

Overall – look for temperatures to remain above normal for through the first few days of December. More clouds and some rain possible late Tuesday and Wednesday with our next cold front getting closer. After the front passes, much colder weather is likely.