Volkswagen unveils prototype for compact electric SUV

LOS ANGELES, California (WDEF) – Volkswagen is launching a new vehicle at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week.

They are showing off the concept version of a new, compact electric SUV.

The I.D. CROZZ previews the first of VW’s next-generation electric vehicles on American roads.

The CROZZ boasts 302 horsepower, all-wheel drive with a range of up to 300 miles.

The compact SUV is scheduled to arrive in 2020, with the new electric version of the old Volkswagen Bus arriving in 2022.

“The I.D. CROZZ-based electric vehicle will be an affordable and stylish electric SUV—and there is more to come!” said Hinrich J. Woebcken, President & CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. “The I.D. CROZZ and the I.D. BUZZ will help Volkswagen to kick off an EV revolution in the United States. All of our I.D. concept cars demonstrate the inherent flexibility, driving range and smart design that can serve the needs of 21st century drivers.”