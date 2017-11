November 29, 2017, 7:32 AM | Two more Americans may have been targeted in a mysterious sonic attack overseas, sources tell CBS News. One of the victims worked in the U.S. embassy in Uzbekistan, according to a source. Similar attacks have been reported by American diplomats in Cuba. Our sources say the latest incident suggests Russia might be involved in the attacks. CBS News Radio’s Steve Dorsey reports.

