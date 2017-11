November 29, 2017, 12:53 PM | Michigan Congressman John Conyers faces growing pressure from fellow Democrats to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct. His former deputy chief of staff, Deanna Maher, accuses Conyers of harassing her during the 1990s. Now 77, she claims there were three instances of sexual misconduct and two would be considered sexual assault. Julianna Goldman reports.

