Poll: 71 percent of millennials want a third political party

Nearly three-quarters of millennials say that a third political party is needed, according to an NBC News/GenForward survey released Wednesday.

The poll found that 80 percent of white Millennial men think that a third party is needed, as do 71 percent of Asian millennial men, 67 percent of Hispanic millennial men and 65 percent of black millennial men. Seventy-three percent of black millennial women, 70 percent of white millennial women, 67 percent of Asian American women and 61 percent of Hispanic millennial women.

Fifty-nine percent said that they view the Republican Party unfavorably and 42 percent view the Democratic Party unfavorably, the poll found. Sixty percent said that they disapprove of the way Congress is handling its job.

Nearly two-thirds of millennials, 63 percent, said that they disapprove of the way President Trump is handling his job, the survey found. A substantial majority, 65 percent, said that the country is heading in the wrong direction.

The poll surveyed 1,876 adults between Oct. 26 and Nov. 10 with 3.92 percentage point margin of error.