Pedestrian struck on Lee Highway in critical condition

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A pedestrian is in critical condition tonight after getting hit in Chattanooga.

The Chattanooga Police Department says it happened around 7 p.m. in the 64-hundred block of Lee Highway.

A 61-year-old female was heading south in the left driving lane.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing the road from the east side, and was not in the crosswalk.

Officers say the driver stayed on scene after the collision.

Medics rushed the pedestrian to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The name of the injured person has not been released.