No charges from investigation into Bradley Clerk’s office

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Five weeks ago, reports surfaced about an investigation into the Bradley County Court Clerk.

We asked Gayla Miller about it back in October and she said she was not aware of any investigation.

But the TBI confirmed they had begun one.

Now the report is back, and no charges or allegations have come from it.

District Attorney General Steve Crump reported no wrongdoing about funds in her office in a letter to Bradley County officials.

The Cleveland Daily Banner got a copy of the letter with a freedom of information request.

The paper reports the original complaint came from Meigs County Judge Casey Stokes.

He told the FBI that he had an informant who suspected Miller of a scheme to turn fees into her personal funds.

Then on October 25th, media got anonymous tips of a TBI raid on the Circuit Court Clerk offices, involving $6000 in missing cash.

But when our reporter arrived, there was no raid and the office was operating as usual.

That’s when Miller told us she didn’t know about any investigation into her department.

Now she tells the newspaper that she hopes the results of the investigation will put to rest any doubts about the integrity of her office.

The District Attorney conducted his own investigation, and then asked the TBI to conduct their own to avoid any local conflicts of interest.

You can read more on the investigation in the Wednesday edition of the Cleveland Daily Banner.