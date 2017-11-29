N.C. State Football Coach Dave Doeren May Be the New Candidate in Vols Coaching Search

According to ESPN, Tennessee’s football coaching search has turned to North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren.

Doeren guided the Wolfpack to an 8-4 record this season, but he’s 33-30 in five seasons at N.C. State, including a 15-25 mark in ACC play.

Before going to the Wolfpack, Doeren went 23-4 in two seasons at Northern Illinois.

The Vols interviewed Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Wednesday.

And while it appeared the two parties were close to an agreement, Brohm told a Purdue recruit that those stories were false.