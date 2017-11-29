According to ESPN, Tennessee’s football coaching search has turned to North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren.
Doeren guided the Wolfpack to an 8-4 record this season, but he’s 33-30 in five seasons at N.C. State, including a 15-25 mark in ACC play.
Before going to the Wolfpack, Doeren went 23-4 in two seasons at Northern Illinois.
The Vols interviewed Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Wednesday.
And while it appeared the two parties were close to an agreement, Brohm told a Purdue recruit that those stories were false.
N.C. State Football Coach Dave Doeren May Be the New Candidate in Vols Coaching Search
0 Comments for this article
According to ESPN, Tennessee’s football coaching search has turned to North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren.