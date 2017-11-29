Lawmaker sanctioned for asking staffer for nude photos

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state lawmaker has been sanctioned for asking a female legislative staffer for nude photos and leaking her name when she filed a harassment complaint.

A legislative ethics committee also determined that Republican Assemblyman Steven McLaughlin, of Rensselaer (rehn-suh-LEER’), lied to an investigator when he said he had no knowledge about the allegations, which were first reported last year.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie made the committee’s findings public and formally sanctioned McLaughlin on Wednesday. As part of the disciplinary action, McLaughlin will be prohibited from having interns.

McLaughlin couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday and phone calls to his legislative offices went unanswered.

He was elected county executive earlier this month in Rensselaer County, across the Hudson River from Albany.