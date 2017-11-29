ESPN eliminating 150 studio, production jobs in latest cuts

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN says it is eliminating 150 studio and production employees as the sports broadcasting giant continues to shift its focus to a more digital future.

The company says the layoffs, which were announced Wednesday morning in a memo to employees, don’t include on-air talent and will have a minimal impact on the network’s signature SportsCenter news program.

The company says it will grow its business in several key areas, including the planned launch early next year of “ESPN+”, an app-based service that will allow viewers to purchase sporting events a la carte.

The 38-year-old network has been squeezed by rising fees to broadcast live events. ESPN also has lost about 10 million subscribers during the past six years, based on estimates by Nielsen Media Research.

The sports broadcaster has about 8,000 employees worldwide. ESPN laid off 100 employees in April, including some longtime on-air personalities.

Share:

Related Videos

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Ringgold Remains Unbeaten With a 56-47 Victory Over Northwest Whitfield
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mocs Keiana Gilbert Named SoCon Player of the Week
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
National Christmas tree shortage affecting local sales
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now