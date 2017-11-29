Dallas Bay VFD receives new ISO rating

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) – Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue, Inc. will be rated ISO 2 by the Insurance Service Organization effective December 1, 2017.

Area residents and businesses will receive a discounted rate on premises insurance as a result of this lowered ISO rating.

The Insurance Service Organization determines the ISO 2 rating based on water supply, dispatch/communication services, and the organizations staffing, training, equipment, and DBVFD personnel.

Dallas Bay is 1 of 29 fire departments in Tennessee with a rating of ISO 2 or higher, and is now the only volunteer fire department in the State of Tennessee with an ISO 2 rating.

The volunteer fire department originally began servicing the communities of Hixson, Middle Valley, Lakesite, Dallas Bay, and Falling Water in May 1975. The current service area includes around 35,000 residents along with 9,700 homes and businesses in a 43-square mile area.

Dallas Bay firefighters responds on an ‘all call’ philosophy as dispatched by Hamilton County 911. In contractual agreement with Hamilton County Emergency Services, the department provides emergency medical service response to the Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department area of approximately 6 square miles.

Projections expect Dallas Bay will respond to approximately 2,000 total calls in 2017.

The department has partnered with several groups this year in order to provide superior service to the assigned area.

“FEMA has provided $130,000 in grant funds providing Personal Protective Equipment and LDH fire hose. The City of Lakesite provided $25,000 in funds for equipment needs of the department. Fire House Sub Foundation provided $4,460 to the Department along with Walmart providing $3,000 in grant funds for the purchase of three advanced AED’s which allows the department the opportunity to advance to Advanced Life Saving status. The IronMan Foundation provided $5,800 to the department to assist in the purchase of an additional Swift Water Rescue boat. In cooperation with Erlanger Health System, the Department received a grant of $500 from Bassett Family Dentistry for community CPR education.”

In addition to these partnerships, Hamilton County Government provides the Department with $67,877 along with the use of two fire stations.

Operating as a 501(c)3 corporation, the mission of Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department is to protect lives, property and the environment by providing a high quality of service that is prompt, skillful, caring and resourceful. The Department operates under the control and guidance of a nine-person Board of Directors that includes community citizens and professionals in the industry.

More information and a Summary Accountability Report is available by contacting Chairman Mitch McClure at 423.667.0353 or dallasbayvfd@gmail.com.