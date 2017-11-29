Construction on new Children’s Hospital ahead of schedule

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Construction on a new Children’s Hospital appears to be ‘ahead of schedule’ according to an update from Erlanger officials this morning.

Work on the 40-million dollar building began earlier this year.

The fund-raising campaign still remains 3.7 million dollars short, according to the President of Children’s Hospital.

President Don Mueller said, “Really this is the beginning of what will become a whole revitalization of 3rd street. This is Phase One of our project. Phase Two will include a 12-story tower that will become the new In-Patient Hospital for Children, as well as other services for Women’s and heart and orthopedics ..it’s really changing the way we do med center and care here in Chattanooga.” >

The “Believe” campaign has another half million dollars in its fundraising chest tonight.

BlueCross Blueshield today made that donation from its Tennessee Health Foundation.